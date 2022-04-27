Barcelona’s Miralem Pjanic linked with Inter move

Miralem Pjanic is set to return to Barcelona at the end of the season when his current loan deal with Turkish side Besiktas expires.

Yet the Catalans will be keen to move Pjanic on again as Xavi’s side are well served for midfielders already and have also struck a deal to bring in Franck Kessie on a free transfer.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that a return to Serie A and a move to Inter could be a possible option for Pjanic next season.

The report reckons the Nerazzurri have already been in touch with Pjanic’s agent to express interest in the 32-year-old.

Inter CEO Guiseppe Marotta is also said to be a big fan of Pjanic, and indeed helped bring him to Juventus during his time in Turin, which could also help the midfielder return to Italy.

It’s thought that Pjanic could take over from Arturo Vidal. The Chilean is expected to depart at the end of the current campaign which would free up a space in the squad for Pjanic.