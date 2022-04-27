Espanyol’s Adria Pedrosa responds to Barcelona transfer rumors

Barcelona are expected to bring in a new left-back in the summer to provide back-up and competition for 33-year-old Jordi Alba.

Espanyol’s Adria Pedrosa is one of several defenders to have been linked with a move to the Camp Nou and has now been asked about the transfer rumors.

Here’s what he has had to say:

“Nothing has come to me, there is news that comes out but I don’t know anything,” he said. “I’ve been here for eight years and I’m very happy, with my friends, at home, I’m from Castelldefels. I want to continue here but we’ll see. “It may be a problem for the club but not for me. I pay attention to what I do, I try to do my best to stay. There are five games left, I have to give it my all until the end and when the season is over we’ll sit down. “We have to listen to the projects from above, like all players we have ambition and it is a point that must be taken into account. I am very well here but you never know and more so in the world of football.” Source | Cope

Reports in Spain have claimed Xavi is pretty keen on Pedrosa. The defender is out of contract at Espanyol in 2023 and the club could be tempted at the end of the season to sell if he does not renew.