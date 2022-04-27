Barcelona reignite interest in Grimaldo - report

Alex Grimaldo has regularly been linked with a move back to Barcelona and the rumor mill is at it again as we head towards the summer transfer window.

The latest update comes from Mundo Deportivo who are reporting Barca are stepping up their search for a left-back and have been in touch with Grimaldo’s representatives.

Barca want to find out Grimaldo’s intentions as the defender is out of contract at Portuguese side Benfica in 2023.

Grimaldo has received a contract renewal offer from Benfica but hasn’t accepted yet because he’s apparently waiting to see if any more proposals come his way.

MD say the 26-year-old’s “priority” would be to return to the Camp Nou and add that Benfica aren’t ruling out a sale if he does not renew.

The Portuguese side would want around €10 million for Grimaldo, although Barca are also looking at other options such as Javi Galan, Alex Moreno and Nicolas Tagliafico.