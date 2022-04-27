Jordi Cruyff has been talking to reporters on Wednesday and, unsurprisingly, has been asked about some of the current transfer rumors swirling around Barcelona.

The Catalan giants continue to be linked with a move for Robert Lewandowski, after seemingly giving up on Erling Haaland, and Cruyff offered his thoughts on the possibility of Barca landing a new striker.

“I haven’t ruled out anyone. I’m not very willing to talk about names. There will be others who respond,” he said. “The only thing you do is annoy the clubs where they play, I’m more concerned about the squad. They’re all great players”.

Cruyff was then asked specifically about Lewandowski and replied, “He is a player who has a contract, we are the last to decide. Dreaming is free.”

The topic of conversation then moved on to Frenkie de Jong who continues to be linked with a move away from Barca despite Xavi and Cruyff previously making it clear he’s not for sale.

Cruyff said after the defeat to Rayo that De Jong is going nowhere and didn’t really want to talk about the midfielder yet again.

“I said that given the criticism he received, he is a highly valued player at the club, in the world of football, you know that too, and that this is not the time to talk about something that is above everything else, about the future. The main thing is to meet the minimum objectives that we had to do this season.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

The technical adviser was also asked for an update on contract extensions for Ousmane Dembele and Gavi but said only the club are hoping they duo will follow Ronald Araujo in committed their futures to the club.