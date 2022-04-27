Barcelona pondering whether to open talks with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez - report

Lisandro Martínez is on the Barcelona radar again according to a report from Sport. The Argentine defender has been in solid form at Ajax of late and a possible transfer is something Barca are keen on.

The report goes so far as to say that Barca director Mateu Alemany is possibly on his way to Amsterdam to get an idea from Ajax what a transfer would look like. Given his current deal runs till 2025, a deal would probably be a bit difficult. Ajax would look for quite the transfer sum and it goes without saying that complicates things for 2022 Barcelona.

A move for Martinez would solve a plethora of problems Barca have at center-back right now. Both in terms of quality and depth Martinez would be a massive signing.