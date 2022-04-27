Decisive Bayern and Lewandowski meeting set to take place - report

A vital meeting between Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski’s agent is reportedly set to take place in Munich this week. Pino Zahavi, Bob’s agent, is set to chat with the Bavarian giants about the relationship between the Polish striker and the club.

Zahavi is apparently going to suggest a transfer out, but Bayern really want to keep Robert, at least for another year. Given the fact they weren’t able to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, the Bundesliga champs are probably going to offer him a new deal.

The striker’s current contract runs until 2023 and the bottom line is that unless Bayern are prepared to offer him an extension that is for at least two more seasons, it’s likely Lewandowski will request a move out of Germany. That’s where Barcelona can potentially make a move.