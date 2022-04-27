Ousmane Dembele’s agent in Barcelona for fresh contact talks - report

Ousmane Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, has reportedly jetted into Barcelona for more contract talks with the Catalan giants.

Barca have managed to sign up Ronald Araujo this week which means their attention seems to have now turned to the Frenchman.

Diario Sport are reporting that the meeting was Sissoko’s idea as “he wants to know as soon as possible if there really are real options to renew” or if he needs to find the forward a new team.

Barca are also said to be keen to meet to resolve the issue. Dembele is said to be keen to continue, but there’s a suggestion that Barca are a little bit split on what to do next.

The report claims there are “people at the club who are still in favor of not renewing the footballer” because they don’t think he’s decisive enough to deserve the financial outlay required to keep him at the Camp Nou.

Barca apparently won’t improve their offer even though Xavi considers Dembele “an essential” part of his team. Yet the report thinks that if Sissoko is willing to meet with Barca it’s because Dembele has told him he wants to stay.