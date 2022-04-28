Barcelona rumor round-up: Lucas Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Javi Galan & Adama latest

Lucas Hernandez is Barca’s ‘impossible dream’

Today’s rumors start with news that Bayern Munich left-back Lucas Hernandez is Barcelona’s “impossible dream” ahead of the summer transfer window.

Diario Sport have the update and report on how Barca love his profile and his versatility but certainly not his price tag which is likely to be way out of the club’s reach.

Lucas joined Bayern from Atletico for €80 million and “wouldn’t mind returning to Spain,” although it’s difficult to see him rocking up at Barca any time soon.

Barca to do Javi Galan deal?

Diario Sport are also reporting that Barca could land Javi Galan if they can manage to do a deal with Celta Vigo.

Galan is available for around €10 million but that number could be reduced if Barca fancy including a player in the deal.

Riqui Puig and Martin Braithwaite are the two players mentioned who could possibly be used but salary issues are likely to complicate any such deal.

Alemany in Romagnoli talks

Over at Diario AS there is word that Mateu Alemany is in talks to bring Alessio Romagnoli to Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Romagnoli’s name has been mentioned several times in the past and Barca are said to be exploring the possibility of landing the 27-year-old when his deal expires.

The Catalans think Romagnoli could be a great partner for Ronald Araujo, while his agent Mino Raiola is a big pal of president Joan Laporta.

Adama’s chances of staying receding

AS also have an update on Adama Traore and reckon the chances of the winger extending his stay at Barcelona are rapidly receding.

The forward arrived on loan in January on a deal that includes a purchase option, but Barca aren’t thinking about taking it up or trying to do a swap with Francisco Trincao.

Adama’s situation is looking increasingly bleak, particularly with Ousmane Dembele potentially staying and Barca hopeful of landing Raphinha from Leeds United.