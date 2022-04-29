Barcelona and Dembele’s agent ‘getting closer’ to an agreement - report

Barcelona have held another meeting with Ousmane Dembele’s agent in a bid to resolve the forward’s future before his contract expires at the end of the season.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting the meeting between Mateu Alemany and Moussa Sissoko resulted in “positive feelings” but no agreement has yet been reached.

However, the two camps are said to be “getting closer” and there has been a “significant advance” since talks resumed in Morocco at the start of the month.

Dembele is said to be “very grateful” to Xavi for trusting him and is also enjoying playing with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again. The Frenchman has started to accept he will have to take a pay cut to stay but still wants to “feel valued.”

Meanwhile, Barca are said to be well aware that Xavi is keen to keep Dembele at the Camp Nou and so are trying to “explore economic formulas to try to satisfy the Frenchman.”

The club’s financial situation remains a big issue, but Barca are also aware that it might be easier to renew Dembele than to lose him for free and then have to splash out on a replacement.