Javi Martinez thinks Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona is possible

Former Bayern Munich star Javi Martinez has been talking about Robert Lewandowski and thinks there is a chance the striker could sign for Barcelona.

The Poland international’s future is uncertain as he’s yet to agree a contract extension at the Allianz Arena and there is speculation he is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Martinez played alongside Lewandowski for many years and thinks the striker could be keen on a new challenge away from Germany’s top flight.

“Just today I spoke to him. He told me: ‘every day you have more gray hair’. Bayern’s issue is that there is no clause. If they don’t want to sell you, you’re screwed,” he said. “I think that there is some possibility. I think he believes that playing in Spain he would have had a Ballon d’Or or two. And that’s why he wants to try. “He has the feeling that he deserved the Ballon d’Or. It’s not the same to play in the Spanish league, in Barça or Madrid, as it is in the German league.” Source | El Larguero

The latest rumors have suggested Bayern don’t want to sell Lewandowski at all and he will have to try and force his way out if he is to move. The striker’s contract at the Allianz Arena expires in 2023.