Barcelona make U-turn on Sergino Dest’s future - report

Barcelona have reportedly informed right-back Sergino Dest that he is part of the club’s long-term plans.

The 21-year-old has regularly been linked with a Camp Nou exit this season but appears to have turned his situation at the club around.

ESPN are reporting that Dest “has managed to change Xavi’s mind through working hard in training and performing when being given a chance.”

The report adds that Barca “remain open to offers for most of their squad if the money is right” but Dest has been told “he remains part of their long-term plans.”

Dest earned praise from Xavi after impressing in the win over Valencia back in February with the coach admitting the USMNT star had stepped up a level.

“Sergino Dest is at a spectacularly good level,” he said. “When we arrived here he was not doing so well, and now he is great both off the ball and on the ball.”

Dest has made 31 appearances for Barca this season but looks set to miss the rest of the campaign after sustaining a hamstring injury.