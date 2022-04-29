Laporta says he hopes to have good news on Gavi’s new Barcelona contract soon

Barcelona president Joan Laporta offered a brief update on Gavi’s future on Friday after seeing Ronald Araujo sign his new contract at the club.

Laporta is hopeful that Gavi will follow in the Uruguayan’s footsteps shortly and commit his future to the Catalan giants too.

“Araujo is part of this generation of Araujo, Pedri, Nico, Ansu Fati,” he said. “We hope that we will have good news with Gavi soon, work is being done. This has its process.”

Barca have now seen Araujo, Ansu Fati, and Pedri all pen long-term contracts at the Camp Nou and will be hoping Gavi can become the latest youngster to sign on.

The 17-year-old midfielder has broken into the first team this season and became a key player for club and country, making 42 appearances in all competitions.

Gavi’s current deal expires in 2023 but it’s thought he could also sign on until 2026 with a €1 billion buyout clause in his contract.