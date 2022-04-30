Riqui Puig says he’s still determined to succeed at Barcelona

Riqui Puig has been talking about his situation at Barcelona and remains determined to succeed at the Camp Nou despite a lack of game time.

The 22-year-old has only made 11 appearances in La Liga this season and 10 of those outings have come off the bench.

Puig told YouTuber Ibai that it’s been a tough season for him but he will continue working hard to try and get more chances in the first team.

“Yes, as you have said, it has been a difficult season,” he said. “It is true that Xavi has come in a situation where it is also difficult for him to put me on and take out the people who are playing, who are having a lot of minutes and giving a high level especially in midfield. The truth is that I will continue working in training to see if I have any more opportunities. “Barcelona is my city, I have my family, my friends, I’m very happy and I want to succeed here. It’s true that now people are in a bit of a hurry because at 20 years old you already have to be a starter at Barça but you have to go calmly.”

It remains to be seen what Puig will do in the summer. Offers are likely to arrive for the midfielder who could face another frustrating season largely on the bench in 2022-23 if he does stay.

Meanwhile, Puig will be hoping to see some game time in Barca’s final five matches, particularly as Xavi’s midfield options have been limited as both Pedri and Nico Gonzalez are out injured.