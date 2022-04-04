Araujo offers update on his Barcelona future after Sevilla win

Ronald Araujo offered an update on his Barcelona future after Sunday’s important 1-0 win over Sevilla at the Camp Nou in La Liga.

The Uruguay international made it clear he wants to stay at the club and is hoping that an agreement can be found with the club in the coming days.

”I am very happy to be here. I am happy with the support of the people. We are working on the renewal. This week we have a meeting,” he said. “I hope that it is resolved soon so that I can continue many years in this club. I want to stay here. Optimistic.”

Araujo also went on to speak about the victory and match-winner Pedri who secured all three points with another magnificent strike.

“We knew the importance of this game, that by winning we climbed one more position. A little while ago we were seventh and now we are second. The team is growing a lot,” he added. “We are very happy for Pedri, he is an extraordinary player, spectacular. Now he not only controls the ball, but now he also scores. We are happy that he is with us and he can spend a long time here.”

Barcelona have already tied Pedri down to a long-term contract and will hopefully do the same with Araujo. The center-back was impressive again on Sunday against Sevilla and continues to show how important he is to this team.