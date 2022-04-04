Alemany in Morocco to meet Dembele’s agent for Barcelona contract talks

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has been spotted in Morocco and has reportedly flown out to meet Ousmane Dembele’s agent.

Gerard Romero was the first to report the news and shared a picture of Alemany in Marrakech on Monday.

Mundo Deportivo are also on the case. They report that sources close to the player have told them Sissoko called Alemany to request a meeting.

The report adds that Dembele wants to stay, Xavi wants to keep him, but it will all depend on the attacker fitting in with Barca’s financial restrictions.

Diario Sport say they’ve also confirmed Alemany is in Morocco to meet Sissoko. The club “want to know the exact situation of the player” and whether there is a chance he can renew of if he’s already reached an agreement with another team.

Alemany did actually speak about Dembele before Barca kicked off against Sevilla on Sunday night and made the club’s position pretty clear.

“He and his agents have known for nearly a year what our position is,” he said. “For us, he can stay, as long as it’s within sustainable salary limits and proportionate to his teammates.”

Dembele went on to put in another influential performance in the win over Sevilla, picking up his 10th assist of the campaign for the Catalan giants.