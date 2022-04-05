Barcelona’s Raphinha push not Dembele dependent - report

Barcelona’s options in the attack were previously thought to be quite lacking, but due to an excellent winter transfer window and the re-emergence of Ousmane Dembele under Xavi, the frontline is flourishing.

That hasn’t stopped future plans from taking place. Xavi is keen on bolstering the attack this summer and Leeds United’s Raphinha has been at the center of the boss’s attention.

It was previously thought that any move for Raphinha would be in lieu of a new Ousmane Dembele contract. However, according to a report from Spain, Barca view him as a complimentary piece to Dembele. Not a replacement.

The report reckons Barca see both players as “compatible” and “even necessary to have a broad and balanced squad.” In fact Raphinha’s arrival is more likely to be bad news for Adama Traore and his chances of staying at the club.

This seems like a good way of framing things and I gotta say, I’d love to see a Dembele and Raphinha pairing at some point.