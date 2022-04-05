Ousmane Dembele trains on day off as Barcelona rumors continue

Ousmane Dembele has been spotted popping into training at Barcelona on Tuesday despite the players having been given the day off to rest.

The Frenchman was seen driving into the Ciutat Esportiva and reportedly undertook some treatment and physical work. Team-mates Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets, and Clement Lenglet were also spotted at Barca on Tuesday.

Dembélé ha ido a entrenarse en su día libre. Ha hecho tratamiento y trabajo físico en solitario. También han ido Araujo, Busquets y Lenglet #fcblive pic.twitter.com/oFMk3LENig — Santi Ovalle (@santiovalle) April 5, 2022

Dembele’s professionalism has been called into question during his time at Barcelona, although it’s worth highlighting that Xavi has described the Frenchman as having being a model pro since he took over.

The winger’s future is currently the subject of much speculation once again. Mateu Alemany was in Morocco for talks with Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko on Monday to restart contract extension negotiations.

Alemany was met by reporters at the airport after returning to Barcelona but refused to make any comments about how negotiations with Sissoko had gone.

There are, however, already conflicting reports flying about regarding the outcome of the meeting but what we know for sure if that both sides will need to compromise if Dembele is to stay past the end of the season.