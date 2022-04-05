 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ronald Araújo will accept Barcelona’s new contract terms - report

The defender will stay after informing his agent to accept the terms

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Ronald Araújo has told his agent to accept FC Barcelona’s terms for a new contract, according to Spanish TV.

The defender has been in talks to renew his contract with the Catalans, but the negotiations hit a sticking point: his salary. With many big European teams such as Manchester United interested in his signing, the defender could have earned more by pushing for a move.

However, it seems that his loyalty to Barcelona, as well as belief in what Xavi is building, should keep him at the Camp Nou. Negotiations could end soon with an agreement since both sides seem satisfied.

On the other hand, the renewal of Ousmane Dembélé’s contract is still difficult. Barcelona have offered him a new deal, but Dembélé has always wanted more money. However, the Catalans have informed him that they do not have much ability to offer improved terms. Therefore, it is up to the winger to either accept the deal or find a new club.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...