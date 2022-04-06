Gavi next in line for new Barcelona contract?

There are few things the majority of people agree on these days. Even fewer things that football fans can agree on, but one of those things is that Gavi is special and in particular that Barcelona securing him in the long term is a no-brainer.

According to a report from Sport, Barcelona have yet to present an official proposal to Gavi’s camp for a contract proposal. The report goes on to specify that this doesn’t mean there is any semblance of conflict between the two sides. It’s just strange to Gavi’s party it seems that a proposal hasn't come through as of yet.

The good news for Barca fans is that his contract doesn’t run out for another 14 months. So there is certainly plenty of time. However, I speak for most Barca fans when I say, let’s not drag this one out fellas.

Barcelona seem to have sealed Ronald Araujo’s new contract this week which means the club can now turn their full attention to Gavi. There have been a few whispers of interest from other clubs but Gavi certainly seems to have that all important Barca DNA.