Araujo’s agent confirms he’s ‘close’ to signing new Barcelona contract

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany met Ronald Araujo’s agent on Tuesday to discuss a new contract and it seems like everything went pretty well indeed.

Araujo has reportedly said yes to the extension on offer and his agent confirmed that things are looking good on both sides of the deal.

“It’s close,” he said. “There is a desire on both sides [to finalise the renewal] and Ronald wants to stay at the club.” Source | ESPN

It’s being reported that Araujo will shortly put pen to paper on a new contract that will keep him at Barcelona until 2026.

The renewal will be a further boost to Barcelona who have moved into second place in the table under Xavi and into the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Young stars such as Ansu Fati and Pedri have already penned long-term deals at the Camp Nou and it appears that Araujo will be next.

Barcelona will then hopefully turn their attentions to Gavi. The 17-year-old is out of contract in 2023 but should be next in line to be offered a long-term deal.