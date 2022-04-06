Ronaldinho would love to see Raphinha at Barcelona

Ronaldinho weighed in on the future of Leeds United star Raphinha this week. The footballing legend made it clear where he thinks Raphina should go. The Brazilian footballer is a hot target this summer and Barcelona has been pursuing him.

“I would very much like him to come, he has a lot of quality,” he said. “He would fit in very well with Spanish football due to his playing characteristics. “In my opinion, Barcelona is the best and the biggest club in the world. Very few have the opportunity to play for a club like Barcelona.” Ronaldinho | Source

Ron is pretty spot on with this one. Unless you have a plethora of options and happen to not fancy Barcelona, you don’t usually turn them down. It’s a privilege to play at the Camp Nou, and here’s to hoping we get to see Raphinha take the pitch next season.