Barcelona’s pursuit of Cesar Azpilicueta is ‘lost’ - report

The back and forth of transfer silly season never seems to get old. The reporting on the Cesar Azpilicueta and Chelsea situation has never been murkier and more confusing.

Since the defender’s contract ends this summer, there were some thoughts around the footballing world that a move to Barcelona would be on the table for Azpilicueta. Barca need to bolster the full-back position and a veteran like Azpilicueta could be an affordable option.

However, according to the latest reporting from Sport the claim is that at Barcelona they believe the Azpilicueta situation is all but lost and the Spaniard coming to the Camp Nou is a no-go.

Things have been more complicated with news Chelsea have triggered a clause in the contract which will extend Azpilicueta’s contract for another year, forcing Barca to pay a fee if they wish to carry on.

All of which means Azpilicueta moving to Barca is probably not going to happen after all.