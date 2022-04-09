Barcelona’s Dani Alves explains why he’d sign Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland

Dani Alves has offered his thoughts on Barcelona’s attacking targets and has made it clear he thinks Kylian Mbappe would be a better signing than Erling Haaland.

Barca have been linked with both players recently, even though it looks as though Mbappe will move to Real Madrid and Haaland will be out of the club’s financial reach.

Yet Alves was asked about both players and opened up on why he’d go for Mbappe over the prolific Borussia Dortmund attacker.

“I would not throw everything at Haaland. Honestly, I wouldn’t spend a lot of money on him. On Mbappé, yes, but Haaland no. I’m playing as sporting director here, but I’d bet on Mbappé first,” he said. “He seems more complete in every aspect. If you are going to make a giant investment, you have to do it in the best way. If it depended on me, I would bet on Mbappé.”

The duo aren’t the only attackers being linked with Barca. Robert Lewandowski’s name also keeps cropping up, and while Alves thinks reinforcements may be needed he’s not keen on spending big.

“Today’s football doesn’t give you time to wait for the youngsters to get fired up. The sport demands the maximum from you, from now,” he said. “However, I wouldn’t be in favor of spending a lot of money on certain players.” Source | Diario Sport

Barca’s financial situation means the club are unlikely to be able to spend big this summer. La Liga restrictions mean the Catalans can only spend 25% of anything they save or bring in through transfers.