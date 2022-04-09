Rafa Yuste on Dembele: The intention is for him to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona’s sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste has been talking about Ousmane Dembele and says the club are very much hoping the Frenchman stays at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans have restarted contract extension talks with Dembele’s agent this week, and Yuste says the forward is happy and wants to stay.

“Ousmane is very happy, we want him to continue,” he said. “The negotiation is on track and we will see how it ends up. The intention is for him to stay here.”

Yuste also spoke about the possibility of signing Erling Haaland and once again made it clear the club will not be reckless in their spending this summer.

”The club is still in a delicate situation and we will not throw the house out the window for any player, whoever it is,” he said. “We have found the club in a very bad situation and with the issue of salaries very poorly managed.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Reports this week have claimed that the meeting between Dembele’s agent and Barca was fairly positive but there’s still a distance between the two parties. Question marks therefore remain over whether an agreement can actually be found for Dembele to continue.