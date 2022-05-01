Stole Dimitrievski says he had January move to Barcelona agreed

Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski has said he had a deal to move to Barcelona in the January transfer window pretty much wrapped up but it broke down because Neto had to leave to make things work.

Neto has long been linked with a Barca exit, and saw a transfer request turned down in January 2021, but remains at the club as Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s back-up.

Dimitrievski reckons that if the Brazilian had been able to find a new club then he would have made the switch to the Camp Nou.

“To tell you the truth, everything was done, the second goalkeeper of Barcelona [Neto] had to leave the club,” he said. “For some reason, he did not want to leave the club, so I did not move. From my side, everything was done, everything was agreed.”

Dimitrievski went on to speak about his future and made it pretty clear that it wouldn’t take too much to tempt him away from Rayo in the summer.

“I am overjoyed when people talk about me so that I can move to such clubs. The decision was great because we have a phenomenal season, I hope that in the summer, I don’t know if Barcelona or some other big clubs could come for me. Overjoyed, because I did something good this season.” “We have finished a great thing by ensuring survival in La Liga, I have always said that I am not a man who is satisfied with current things, I would like to progress, to move to a big club that fights for great things. “I have a contract here until 2024, but like any player I would like to progress, to play in a better club so we will see what will happen in the summer. Now I feel full of strength, I have a lot of experience and games behind me, I think now is the right time to I’m going to a better team, where I could progress, make new successes, maybe move to a new league. I’m really ready for that step forward.” Source | Mozzart Sport

Barcelona could make changes with their goalkeepers in the summer but it’s unclear if they will return for Dimitrievski. Neto is still expected to leave, while Inaki Pena could return from his loan with Galatasaray to take the Brazilian’s place in the first-team squad.