Barcelona rumor round-up: Sadio Mane, Jules Kounde and Marc Roca latest

Sadio Mane wants La Liga move?

Today’s rumors are getting very excited about the possibility of Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool and rocking up at the Camp Nou in time for the 2022-23 campaign.

Mundo Deportivo reckon Mane “would be delighted” to move to La Liga and play for Barcelona where he thinks he could win the Ballon d’Or.

Cope are also talking about Mane and reckon his arrival is a real possibility if Dembele leaves, particularly because the forward only has a year left on his current Liverpool deal.

Barcelona reignite Kounde interest

Over at Diario AS the word is that Barcelona are interested in Jules Kounde again and have been in touch with Sevilla to chat things through.

Barca have already signed Andreas Christensen but are worried about Gerard Pique’s injury problems and think it might be a good idea to buy a “top” central defender.

Of course Barca really can’t afford Kounde, who has a buyout clause at €90m, but the club are hoping if they offer Sergino Dest then somehow a deal could be done.

Barca are/are not interested in Marc Roca

One player who is certainly more affordable but the rumor mill can’t decide if he’s actually a target is Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca.

Catalunya Radio reckon that Roca is a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets and that coach Xavi likes the Bayern man’s profile.

Xavi even spoke to Roca back in December to find out about his situation. Roca hasn’t played too much and is expected to cost around €10-15m.

Yet Mundo Deportivo aren’t at all convinced. Their report states that Roca’s name was on the table “a few weeks ago” but Barca have lost interest and there’s nothing doing right now.