Barcelona debating what to do with Nico Gonzalez - report

Barcelona are currently deciding what to do with Nico Gonzalez who is out of contract at the Camp Nou in 2024.

Sport is reporting that Wolves could be interested in signing Nico this summer. The two teams have done a bit of business this year and the relationship between the two sides is pretty good.

Nico’s agent Jorge Mendes, who most certainly isn’t the source behind the report I’m sure, “has offers” for both a loan and full-on transfer for Nico. The midfield is in flux heading into next year so how Nico fits into that short-term future is something Barcelona are weighing up. If he does stay then Barcelona will need to think about a renewal too.

The incoming Franck Kessie will complicate things and it could be better for both Barca and Gonzalez for them to move on in the short term. Given he’s so young, it would seem a bit foolish to make the transfer permanent without a buy-back clause. Let’s hope they do a good bit of business for both sides.