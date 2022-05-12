Riqui Puig ‘has already decided’ to leave Barcelona - report

Riqui Puig’s future is once again the subject of speculation after the midfielder was left out of the Barcelona starting XI against Celta Vigo on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old did come on in the second half but being left out when Barca were without Pedri, Nico and Sergio Busquets really wasn’t a good sign.

Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that Puig is beginning to realise that “the best thing for his career is to leave Barça” at the end of the season.

Puig had “pinned his hopes of Xavi” and had dreamed of being able to enjoy more game time under the new coach but it simply hasn’t happened over the last few months.

Therefore the youngster has “already decided to leave this summer” and “wants to play regularly” instead of being Barca’s chief bench warmer.

The report also reckons that Puig knows he “can’t wait any longer” if he is to get his career back on track. The midfielder will turn 23 in just a few months.

Barca now have a big decision to make as Puig’s contract expires in 2023. If he goes out on loan without renewing then the club may lose him for free next year.

At the moment it seems there are no plans to renew his deal which means Barca could simply be willing to sell in the summer and wave goodbye to Puig permanently.