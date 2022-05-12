Barcelona’s Francisco Trincao linked with Sporting move

Barcelona are hoping to move on quite a few players in the summer transfer window to reduce the wage bill and raise some much-needed income.

One player who could be on the move is Francisco Trincao who is due back at the Camp Nou after a loan spell with Wolves.

Trincao’s deal does include a purchase option but there’s no word yet on whether the Black Country side intend to shell out €30 million for the 22-year-old.

However, there are clubs back in Portugal who might be keen on bringing in Trincao, including Sporting Lisbon.

A Bola reckon coach Rúben Amorim is keen on Trincao as a replacement for Pablo Sarabia who is set to return to Paris Saint-Germain after his loan expires.

The Portuguese outlet also reckons there’s no chance of Trincao staying at Wolves past the end of the current campaign.

Trincao has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Wolves but has only managed three goals and one assist and hasn’t had the impact the club might have expected.

There’s also been talk he could be used as part of a deal to keep Adama Traore at the Camp Nou, although it’s not clear either if Barca still want to keep hold of their January signing.