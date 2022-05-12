Barcelona ‘95%’ likely to sell Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United - report

Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong keep on insisting they are happy together but the rumor mill is having absolutely none of it ahead of the summer transfer window.

The latest update comes from journalist Gerard Romero who is claiming there is a “95%” chance Frenkie will leave for Manchester United in the summer.

The Red Devils are thought to be ready to splash out between €70-80m for the Dutchman who would link up with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford,

Romero says the transfer would be a “pure economic issue” and also adds that “we are on May 11 and the situation can still change.”

There’s a bit more too. The thinking at Barcelona seems to be that the club “are clear that if he continues for one more season and the player does not explode, he will lose value and Barça will lose money.”

De Jong signed for an initial fee of €75m in summer 2019 and has been a regular since then in the Barcelona team.

The Dutchman has repeatedly insisted he wants to stay at Barcelona, and Xavi has said the same thing but the rumors keep on coming due to the club’s enormous debts.