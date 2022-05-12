Robert Lewandowski transfer saga takes a fresh twist?

The Robert Lewandowski transfer saga appears to have taken a fresh twist with news from Bild that the striker has told Bayern Munich he won’t renew his contract at the Bundesliga club and wants to leave in the summer.

Bild had also reported earlier in the day that Bayern had changed their stance regarding Lewandowski and are now willing to sell this summer as long as someone stumps up around €30-40 million for the Poland international.

It’s all a big change from just a few weeks again when Bayern chiefs spoke out and made it clear they had no intention of letting the striker leave before his contract expires next year.

There have already been suggestions that Lewandowski was willing to force his exit from Bayern Munich, as reported by Sport. The back and forth between Lewandowski and Bayern had apparently not gone all that well and the Polish striker wants to move on.

It seems the German giants making a move for Erling Haaland didn’t make Lewandowski all that happy. Not to mention, he doesn’t seem to be asking all that much in terms of a contract extension length.

What now remains to be seen is if Barcelona are ready (or indeed able) to spend the money on Lewandowski that would make Bayern happy.