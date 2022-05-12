Barcelona willing to sell Frenkie for €100 million - report

The confusing saga of Frenkie de Jong and Barcelona has yet another chapter. The Dutch midfielder is a key part of Barcelona’s future, but the club wants money for some summer activities.

The latest updates have claimed Frenkie’s not at all happy with the rumors surrounding a possible exit, but the fact he’s the cash-strapped club’s most saleable asset means they are likely to continue over the next few months.

And so the rumors continue.

We’re now at a point where Sport are reporting that Barcelona would be willing to let Frenkie go for €100 million or more. Barcelona seem to believe that someone would be crazy enough to spend that sort of money.

I should correct myself, Barcelona believe a certain newly-signed Dutch manager at a flailing ex-giant of a Premier League club that wears red would be willing to spend that sum.

Now we wait.