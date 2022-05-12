OFFICIAL: Barcelona sell Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa for €20 million

Barcelona have confirmed that Philippe Coutinho has completed a permanent move to Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Brazilian left for Villa Park in a loan deal in January and has now joined the club in a deal worth €20 million.

Coutinho has signed a contract with Steven Gerrard’s side until 2026

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Aston Villa have reached an agreement to transfer Philippe Coutinho for 20 million euro. The club have inserted a 50% sell-on clause for any future sale of the player. “FC Barcelona would like to publicly state their thanks to Philippe Coutinho for his commitment and dedication, and wish him success and all the best for the future.” Source | FC Barcelona

