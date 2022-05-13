Barcelona need Frenkie de Jong, says Ronald de Boer

Ronald de Boer has been talking about the speculation surrounding a possible exit from Frenkie de Jong and says it does not make much sense from a footballing point of view.

Gerard Romero reported on Wednesday that a deal to take De Jong to Manchester United is “95%” done and De Boer says it only makes sense if it’s being done for financial reasons.

“I could understand it if it’s financial, if the club has bad finances, but otherwise I don’t understand it because Frenkie de Jong is a very good player. Barça is now a nervous club, normally they had more patience with the players,” he said.

De Boer also feels that playing the Dutchman in different positions in midfield is not helping his cause at Barcelona.

“This is not good for the player. The best thing is for him to have a fixed position. It’s not fair for him, he needs to play in his position which is that of Busquets. I’m in love with Busquets, but it’s time to change. “I think Barcelona needs Frenkie de Jong, he is the future, he is very versatile and if he has the chance, they should keep him.” Source | Cope

It’s been reported that De Jong is upset about the constant rumors about his future and really doesn’t want to leave, particularly for a club that will not be in the Champions League next season.