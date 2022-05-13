Philippe Coutinho sends goodbye message to Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho has sent a goodbye message to Barcelona after completing a permanent move to Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Brazil international has taken to social media to offer thanks to the Catalan club for his time at the Camp Nou which he says was always a dream of his since he was a boy.

“Playing for Barcelona was a childhood dream, which I was able to realize! I am grateful for all the experience I had at the club and today I close that day by thanking all the athletes, technical committee, fans and other officials who were part of it all.”

Coutinho has signed on with the Premier League side until 2026 for a fee of €20 million. Barcelona are also entitled to 50% of any future sale.

It has been reported that the Brazil international has taken paycut of over 70% to secure his move to Steven Gerrard’s side and is now taking home just £125,000 per week at Villa Park.