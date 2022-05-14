Alemany denies discussing Griezmann with Atletico chief

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany was spotted meeting Atletico Madrid chief Gil Marin late on Thursday which has prompted lots of chatter about what, or more likely who, the duo were talking about.

Alemany was met by reporters afterwards and didn’t say much but did insist he had not been talking about Griezmann.

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany after meeting with Atletico Madrid’s Gil Marín: “We didn’t discuss about Antoine Griezmann. His name was not part of our conversation”, he says. #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2022

The thing is there is a lot of talk about Griezmann right now. In fact it’s thought that Atletico don’t really want to pay Barca a fee for the Frenchman and will offer Alvaro Morata instead.

Meanwhile, Cope have been reporting that Atletico are “seriously contemplating” not keeping the Frenchman for a second year and have apparently already told the player and his sister.

Yet that seems unlikely given Atletico president Enrique Cerezo said only this week that Griezmann would be staying in Madrid.

“He has a splendid future, I think that Griezmann this season due to the injuries he has had and due to the circumstances of the team he has not what we all expected,” he said. “But I believe that Griezmann is one of the three or four best players in the world. With how difficult it is to find this type of player, we are not going to part with him.”

Barcelona sent Griezmann on loan last summer in a deal that included ”the option of a further season” and “an obligatory permanent transfer clause” which is thought to be €40 million.

President Joan Laporta offered a bit of detail back in September about how the purchase option works, as reported by Diario AS.

He said, ”Atletico’s option to buy will be activated if he plays 50% of the games that he is available for.”

Griezmann has made 33 appearances in all competitions for Atletico so far this season, scoring eight times.