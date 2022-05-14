Barcelona ‘offered’ Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro - report

Barcelona’s hunt for a new left-back has attracted plenty of headlines already this season and Saturday has brought a fresh update.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barcelona have been offered Borussia Dortmund’s 28-year-old defender Raphael Guerreiro.

The Portugal international apparently “believes that Barça’s style is perfectly suited to his style of play and he would like to explore that possibility now.”

Guerreiro is out of contract with the Bundesliga side in 2023 which means he could be available at a decent price. Dortmund would rather sell than see him leave for free.

MD are speculating that a fee of between €8-10 million could be enough to land Guerreiro, although it’s also noted that Marcos Alonso still seems to be Barca’s first choice.

Guerreiro has been linked with Barcelona before and even turned down the club in 2016 when the Catalans ended up signing Lucas Digne instead.

He said at the time. “It was very difficult to say ‘no’ to Barça, but I leaned toward Borussia’s offer, which gave me the minutes to grow that I needed.”