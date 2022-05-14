Salihamidzic confirms Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern amid Barcelona rumors

Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Saturday that Robert Lewandowski does want to leave the club at the end of the season.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the striker who has not yet agreed a contract extension at the Allianz Arena and has now told the club he doesn’t intend to either.

Here’s what Salihamidzic has had to say before Bayern’s final game of the season on Saturday against Wolfsburg to Sky Sports in Germany.

“I spoke with Lewa,” he said. “During the conversation he informed me that he did not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and that he would like to leave the club. He said that he would like to do something else.”

Salihamidzic then insisted that the club still remains determined to keep hold of the Poland international and added, “but our attitude hasn’t changed: Lewa has a contract until June 30, 2023. That’s a fact.”

The sporting director was then asked what had to happen for Bayern to change their stance and said only, “I don’t deal with that because our stance has always been clear.”

There have been reports flying about this weekend claiming Barca have already reached a verbal agreement with Lewandowski but whether they can do a deal with Bayern remains to be seen.