Robert Lewandowski speaks out on his future amid Barcelona rumors

Robert Lewandowski has confirmed he wants to leave Bayern Munich and has urged the club to find a solution that suits both parties.

The Poland international scored his 50th goal of the season in a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg on Saturday in what was Bayern’s final game of the 2021-22 campaign.

Lewandowski then spoke out about his future and made it clear he will not be extending his contract that expires in 2023.

“I can confirm that I spoke to Hasan and informed him that the decision was made and that I am not extending my contract with FC Bayern,” he said. “Both sides have to think about the future. It’s best if we find the best solution for both sides. “I said to him that if an offer comes, then we have to think about it - also for the club. Both sides have to think about the future. That’s all I can say.”

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Lewandowski but Bayern have already insisted they do not want to let the striker leave this summer.

The attacker was asked about his club’s current stance and simply said he was hopeful both sides could come to some kind of an agreement.

“Sure, I still have a year’s contract,” he added. “But I said that we have to find the best solution for both sides. We’ll have to wait and see what happens. Source | Sky Sports Germany

Lewandowski also said it was “very possible” that he has played his last game for Bayern and did look to be saying his goodbyes after the game.

All eyes will now be on Barcelona to see if the Catalan giants do make a move for the 33-year-old. It’s been reported Bayern could be willing to accept a fee of around €30 million.