Bayern Munich make contact with Ousmane Dembele - report

Bayern Munich have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Ousmane Dembele who is out of contract at Barcelona at the end of the season.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Bundesliga champions are keen on the forward and add “first contact has already been made between the club and his representatives.”

The report adds that “Bayern believe he can become one of the world’s best players back in Germany” and also “want to prove that a player can win the Ballon d’Or while with the club.”

Dembele is, of course, able to speak to other clubs but is also believed to be talking to Barcelona about the possibility of extending his deal.

Sky Sports reckon Barca are “struggling to make him a competitive offer” and “have asked him to wait until the end of the season so they can structure a better one.”

Bayern have also been linked with a move for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. However, Mane still has a year left on his deal at Anfield, while Dembele will be free in the summer if he does not renew.