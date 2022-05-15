Barcelona’s Mateu Alemany talks Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong rumors

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany was asked about Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski ahead of kick off at Getafe on Sunday.

It’s been reported Barcelona could look to cash in on De Jong this summer, while Barca have been heavily linked with a move for Lewandowski.

The striker admitted yesterday he wants to leave Bayern Munich before his contract expires in 2023, but the Bavarian giants have said they want to keep him until his deal expires.

Here’s what Alemany said when asked about the Lewandowski to Barca rumors.

“It is not done at all. We have absolute respect for all the players who have a valid contract with other clubs,” he said. “The market will start when the season ends and I hope to achieve our objectives. For now we prefer not to talk about a market that is going to be very long for sure.”

The club chief then moved on to talk about De Jong and insisted no decisions have yet been made on the squad, although the club are determined to strengthen over the summer.

”We haven’t made any decisions regarding the squad; Frenkie is a quality player, very important. We are conditioned by fairplay, conditioned by the situation inherited by the club,” he added. “We must be patient. We are clear that we are going to reinforce the team. It is necessary and we want to compete for the titles next year.” Source | Movistar

De Jong has always made it clear he’s happy at Barcelona but that has not stopped the rumor mill from churning, with Manchester United continuing to be linked with the Dutchman.