Valencia president says Carlos Soler wants to leave in leaked audios

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen some genuinely wild quotes. It took a leak of audio recordings at Valencia to hear these, but they are truly insane.

Valencia president Anil Murthy was quoted talking about how he would treat Carlos Soler, who’s been rumored to be keen on a move Barcelona. The quotes include some threats that are pretty bizarre.

“Carlos [Soler] is clear that he wants to leave and you have to respect it. Carlos has his family, he wants to leave on good terms and he wants his family to be able to go out into the street. “He wants his family to be well, but I say to him give me an offer, because if he leaves for free in January I will kill him in the press. I will put 100 thousand euros in to kill him. You have to bring in money. You came through the academy and the club has invested in you.” Murthy | Source

The club have since released a statement claiming the recordings have been “edited and adulterated to convey a false or biased narrative” and “to try to generate controversy.”

The repercussions from this are unclear but it doesn’t do much to make him or Valencia look all that good.