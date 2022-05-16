Gavi inching closer to new Barcelona contract - reports

Barcelona reportedly met with Gavi’s agent again on Monday to once again talk about the 17-year-old’s future at the club.

According to multiple reports, it was a pretty positive meeting and there is plenty of optimism that a deal is now close.

Fabrizio Romano reckons that all that is now left to complete are a few “final details” and that Gavi will sign on until 2027 with a €1 billion buyout clase in his contract.

Gavi’s new contract with Barcelona will be valid until June 2027, current release clause [€50m] to be removed as Barça want to include €1b clause like they did with Pedri & Ansu. Same plan since December. ⏳ #FCB



Matter of time, waiting for new final contacts ⤵️⭐️ https://t.co/BH1ptTcBRS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2022

There’s a similar line from Cope who reckon the meeting between Mateu Alemany and Ivan de la Pena lasted for a couple of hours and ending with good feelings all around.

Cope add that extending Gavi is currently Barca’s top priority and make it clear the midfielder “has always wanted to stay at the Blaugrana club.”

Barca have already secured the futures of Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Ronald Araujo and it looks as though Gavi is now about to join his teammates in signing a new long-term contract at the Camp Nou.