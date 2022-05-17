Dani Alves asks to stay at Barcelona until the end of 2022 - report

Dani Alves is one of a number of Barcelona players who will be out of contract at the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

The Brazilian returned on a free transfer in the winter and has gone on to play 15 times for the Catalans, scoring once and bagging three assists.

It’s not clear yet if Barcelona will extend the 39-year-old’s stay at the Camp Nou, although the Brazilian has already made it clear he wants to continue.

Diario Sport are now reporting that Alves has asked Barcelona if he can continue at least until the end of the year.

The defender wants to play in the World Cup for Brazil and wants to arrive at the tournament in Qatar in “optimal condition.”

The report reckons “sources close to the player” believe that a “renewal is practically agreed” and all that’s left to discuss is the veteran’s salary.

If Barcelona agree then apparently there will be three options available to Barcelona and Alves after the World Cup. He could stay until the end of the season, move to another club or hang up his boots and become part of Barca’s technical staff.