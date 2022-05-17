Chelsea to rival Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski?

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Robert Lewandowski and may be about to face competition for his signature from Premier League side Chelsea.

Report in England are claiming that the Blues are keeping tabs on the Poland international’s situation ahead of a possible summer move.

The Guardian are reporting that Chelsea are “paying close attention” to Lewandowski right now and reckon manager Thomas Tuchel is “a huge admirer.”

The Blues may be looking for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku this summer, although the report adds “Chelsea’s chances of signing Lewandowski are slim at the moment.”

The Premier League side are unable to sign or sell players until the club is sold. However, Todd Boehly’s consortium is expected to buy the club from Roman Abramovich soon.

Meanwhile, Goal are reporting that Chelsea have tried to sign Lewandowski “at least three times in the past” and could try again this summer.

Lewandowski said at the weekend that he’s told Bayern he won’t be renewing his contract, which expires in 2023, and hopes a solution can be found.

Bayern have insisted he will see out his current deal but it’s been reported they could be willing to sell for the right price and if an acceptable replacement can be brought in.