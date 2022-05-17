Barcelona won’t pay more than €35m for Robert Lewandowski - report

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to start negotiations with Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski this week after the striker told the Bundesliga club he wants to leave.

The latest update on the transfer saga comes from Mundo Deportivo who reckon they know how much Barcelona are planning to spend on the 33-year-old.

The report claims Barca are hoping to splash out around €30 million to bring in Lewandowski but can stretch to €35m if they absolutely have to.

There’s also a suggestion from MD that Barcelona could be willing to throw Memphis Depay into the deal if Bayern fancy taking on the Dutchman.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski is said to be willing to “lower his salary considerably” to make the move to the Camp Nou. Something that he will surely have to do if the deal is to happen.

MD have already reported that Lewandowski is really keen on moving to Barca, has spoken to Xavi and is hoping to be able to lead the coach’s project next season.

It seems clear Barca will try to do all they can to sign Lewandowski this summer but it still remains to be see if they can make a deal work financially and convince Bayern to let the striker go.