Joan Laporta talks Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke to Catalunya Radio’s Tot Costa programme on Tuesday and had plenty to say about the club’s financial situation and potential transfers in and out of the Camp Nou this summer.

Laporta is optimistic he can clean up the club’s finances which would allow Barca to strengthen in the summer, although he wasn’t offering any guarantees. He was also pretty coy about his meeting with Valencia on Tuesday afternoon.

The club chief also claimed Kylian Mbappe was asking for “40-50million euros net” per season and then went on to speak about a host of Barcelona players and their current situations.

Here are the best bits:

Laporta on Dembele’s future

He wants to stay, but he is very tempted by other options that may offer better conditions. The offer has been on the table for a long time and they have asked us until the end of the season to respond. We wanted an answer sooner but we can’t force it. The coach and I like him. We have made a very important effort to keep him. I see him very comfortable. There is a good personal relationship with everyone. Auba has come, with whom he is very good friends. He has some representatives who control the situation, but I hope he stays. If not, we will strengthen that position.

Laporta on Frenkie de Jong

There are Barcelona players who are coveted on the market. We will do what is best for the club. If the economic levers that we want to activate come out, no player will leave for economic reasons. In the sports field, Xavi and Mateu Alemany end up deciding the club’s sports management. I will follow what the club’s professionals say. I don’t know if there will be painful exits. The priority is the club’s economy

Laporta on Lewandowski

Let’s let the football management and the technical secretariat work. I don’t want to answer in detail. We are working to be more competitive, but it is not easy due to the economic situation. We are working to clean up the club’s economy. From here we will be able to carry out operations. If we manage to clean up the economy, we will be able to tackle all the operations that we are contemplating.

Laporta on Dani Alves

He has met his objectives. The sporting directors will let us know of their decision. I would like him to continue. He was very flexible so as not to harm the fair play issue. He’s looking forward to playing in the World Cup and if he continues with that attitude, it doesn’t jeopardise the operating account. Let’s see.

Laport on Gavi

He has an offer. I hope that Iván de la Peña [Gavi’s agent] responds favorably to the proposal.