Barcelona offered Palmeiras starlet Danilo - report

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Palmeiras starlet Danilo ahead of the summer transfer window.

Diario Sport are reporting the midfielder would cost around €20-25 million and “would be delighted” to join Barcelona and learn from Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona have not yet “ruled him out” but are said to prefer to go for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Rueben Neves if they are to sign a new midfielder.

Danilo only turned 21 last month but has been impressing in Brazil and has drawn the attention of clubs in Europe, including Arsenal who have already been linked with a move.

The youngster is already established in the first team at Palmeiras and is a left-footed midfielder who plays as a deep-lying midfielder.

Despite his youth Danilo has already won the Copa Liberatadores twice, one Copa do Brasil, one Recopa, and one Paulista.

He also impressed at the last Club World Cup. Palmeiras may have lost to Chelsea in the final but Danilo took home the Bronze Ball.

2021 Club World Cup Players of the Tournament:



Golden Ball: Thiago Silva

Silver Ball: Dudu

Bronze Ball: Danilo



A clean sweep for Brazil. pic.twitter.com/o8o3IY8UEa — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 12, 2022

The youngster has also just been named in the Brazil squad for the first time and will be hoping to feature in the Selecao’s June friendlies against Korea Republic, Japan and Argentina.

13 - Danilo, called up for Brazil National Team for the first time, was the only player that played in all of Palmeiras' 13 games in the 2021 Libertadores. Recognized. pic.twitter.com/3bPcM9g0sb — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) May 11, 2022

Diario Sport also point out that Danilo shares an agent with Philippe Coutinho which may help matters if Barcelona are interested in signing the youngster.

Barcelona have been linked with a host of midfielders already this season, including Aurelien Tchouaméni and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, as they look to the future and the need to find a successor to 33-year-old captain Sergio Busquets.