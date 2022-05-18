Barcelona not giving up on Sevilla defender Jules Kounde - report

Barcelona are once again being linked with a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde who seems to be Xavi’s priority when it comes to strengthening the defense this summer.

The problem of course will be finances. Barca’s are a mess and Kounde will not come cheap as he has an €80 million buyout clause in his contract.

However, Barcelona are not ruling out a move and hope they can drive the price down by throwing a couple of players into the deal, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest are the two names mentioned, and MD also reckon Sevilla have promised Kounde they will listen to any decent offers.

The Andalusians are thought to be pretty keen on Dest but aren’t completely convinced having Lenglet back at the club would be a good idea.

Barcelona are also like to face competition for Kounde’s signature with Chelsea and Newcastle mentioned a possible admirers.

Chelsea have tried for Kounde previously and will need defensive reinforcements with Andreas Christensen and Toni Rudiger (and maybe more) set to leave this summer.