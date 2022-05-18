Robert Lewandowski overheard discussing potential Barcelona move

Robert Lewandowski was once thought to be merely an internet fantasy for Barcelona. The Polish striker was rumored to be interested in leaving Bayern for Barcelona, but most assumed it to be a move for posturing for a new contract with the Bundesliga champions.

However, in recent days the reports have been more clear that in fact Robert is keen on joining Barcelona. He made it clear he wished to start a new chapter in his career after his German season wrapped up, then he was overheard chatting about Barcelona in the locker room, according to Bild.

True✅ Robert Lewandowski got a call in the Dressing, he talked Polish. his teammates just understood „FC Barcelona, FC Barcelona“ @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 18, 2022

Whether or not Barcelona and Bayern can work out the transfer fee is another thing, but at the very least we’re getting more and more indications that Lewy wants to come to the Camp Nou. Do your bit Laporta.